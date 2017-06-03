Driscoll’s: ‘We want to be the first consumer brand in the berry category’

Foto: Driscoll's

Last July, berry company Driscoll’s launched a new brand positioning for which it updated its logo, packaging and digital platforms with a refreshing look and feel. The global Driscoll’s design captures a feeling of joy and elevates the brand from a functional to a more emotional driven positioning. The brand essence is captured in the rallying cry “Share the berry joy” and will inspire everything the company does.



Driscoll’s new brand positioning is playing a key role in their category ambitions. Marketing and Communications Manager EMEA Marieke Appel: “The berry category is mostly driven by private labels. Our aim is to become the first consumer brand in this category. We have taken a fundamental step with a clear global brand positioning, focusing on berry quality. In the upcoming years, we will use innovation as our biggest strength to create an emotional connection with consumers. This will show in new packaging, creative concepts and storytelling. By sharing the love and attention we put into the development and growth of our berries, we can offer the consumer a complete berry experience. In the more mature markets, we will also launch large consumer campaigns to increase our brand loyalty. Our aim is to enlarge the berry category knowledge of our retail customers. That is why, we attracted highly experienced category managers to our company, who provide retailers with advice about cold chain management, waste reduction, in-store presentation and consumer activations based on our shopper insights. As a result we can build the berry category together.”

Driscoll’s of EMEA’s Senior Vice President Theo Houwen underlines that a close cooperation with independent farmers is essential in the production of a joyful product. “Growers are fundamental in delivering the finest berries to our consumers, as they have a huge influence on the quality of our berries right from the start of our berry chain. That is why we continually invest in the development of clean plant material, high performing berry varieties and applied research, so that we can provide them with all the essential tools

to grow delicious berries. A good example is our successful Northern European blackberry production. As a result of our extensive breeding programme, we

captured unique characteristics into our blackberry varieties. On top of that, we utilised innovative growing techniques in our glasshouses to deliver outstanding berries to the market. The sweetness, size and juiciness of these fruits surprised many consumers in a way that contributes to the revival of the blackberry.”