Dole Food Company: Chilenische Plantage erhält Rainforest Alliance Zertifizierung

Die Dole Food Company gab über Business Wire bekannt, dass die Huelquen Plantage in Chile die Prüfung des „Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN) Standards“ bestanden habe und nun „Rainforest Alliance Certified™“ ist.
Auf 100 ha werden Weintrauben von Dole aber auch unter privaten Namen angebaut. Dazu gehören traditionelle Sorten wie Crimson Seedless, Flame Seedless, Thompson Seedless und Red Globe aber auch neue Sorten wie Great Green, Moon Balls und Timco.
„Diese Zertifizierung bestätigt, dass unsere landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken und unser Farm-Management sich weiterentwickelt haben und stellt einen großen Erfolg für uns dar. Wir wollten unseren Beitrag als guter Landwirt und Arbeitgeber leisten, um die Welt zu verbessern. Dieses Engagement findet Nachhall bei unseren Arbeitern und unseren Verbrauchern und ist auch wichtig für die Kunden unserer Einzelhandelspartner“, so Francisco Chacon, Präsident Dole Diversified.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
