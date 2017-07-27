Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 27. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
27.07.2017

Dole Food Company: Chilenische Plantage erhält Rainforest Alliance Zertifizierung

Die Sorte Moonball

Die Dole Food Company gab über Business Wire bekannt, dass die Huelquen Plantage in Chile die Prüfung des „Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN) Standards“ bestanden habe und nun „Rainforest Alliance Certified™“ ist.

Auf 100 ha werden Weintrauben von Dole aber auch unter privaten Namen angebaut. Dazu gehören traditionelle Sorten wie Crimson Seedless, Flame Seedless, Thompson Seedless und Red Globe aber auch neue Sorten wie Great Green, Moon Balls und Timco.
„Diese Zertifizierung bestätigt, dass unsere landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken und unser Farm-Management sich weiterentwickelt haben und stellt einen großen Erfolg für uns dar. Wir wollten unseren Beitrag als guter Landwirt und Arbeitgeber leisten, um die Welt zu verbessern. Dieses Engagement findet Nachhall bei unseren Arbeitern und unseren Verbrauchern und ist auch wichtig für die Kunden unserer Einzelhandelspartner“, so Francisco Chacon, Präsident Dole Diversified.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Ecuador: Neubelebung des Exportmarkts für Ananas 27.07.2017
Mercosur: Zunahme der Frucht- und Nuss-Exporte aus der ... 27.07.2017
Neuseeland: Weitere Kiwi-Baumschulen zertifiziert 27.07.2017
EU: Obst- und Gemüseexporte nach China gestiegen 26.07.2017
Israeli pomegranate ripening delayed by heatwave 26.07.2017
Chile: Traubenexporte liegen in Saison 2016-17 vier Pro... 25.07.2017
Biz News: International exporter of kiwifruit opens Nor... 25.07.2017
Panama: Erste Volumen Bananen von Del Montes Tochterfir... 24.07.2017
Port of Antwerp International invests in Brazilian Port... 24.07.2017
U.S.: Florida scientists developing disease-resistant s... 24.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 29/30 2017

Kein Sommerloch!

KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit

HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind

LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.