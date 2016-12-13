Deutschland: Großhandelspreise für Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln gesunken

Die Verkaufspreise im Großhandel für Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln lagen im November 2016 um 1,3% unter dem Vorjahresmonat.
Wie das Statistische Bundesamt weiter berichtet, sanken die Großhandelspreise in diesem Segment gegenüber Oktober 2016 um 1,2%. Die Verkaufspreise im Großhandel insgesamt waren im November 2016 um 0,8% höher als im November 2015.
KONSUM
Deutsche Verbraucher haben laut Studie 2017 mehr Geld zur Verfügung
REWE GROUP
Lionel Souque wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
MAERSK LINE
Hamburg Süd geht in dänische Hände
Nr.
Erscheint am
Anzeigen-
schluss
Themen u.a.
|49
|09.12.2016
|29.11.2016
|23.11.2016
|• SPECIAL: LEADING BRANDS 2017 - Führende Marken im internationalen Fruchtgeschäft
|50
|16.12.2016
|06.12.2016
|• Handel mit Osteuropa
• Wintersaison in Italien
• Produkte am POS: Schalotten
|51/52
|23.12.2016
|13.12.2016
|• Produkte im Trend: Birnen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
Undoubtedly the largest commercial forum for Hotels and Foodservice in Greece
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.
