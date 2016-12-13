Deutschland: Großhandelspreise für Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln gesunken

HORECA Undoubtedly the largest commercial forum for Hotels and Foodservice in Greece

Agriflanders Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture

Internationale Grüne Woche The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

IPM Essen Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

AGROmashEXPO The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary

Prodexpo The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.