Dienstag, 13. Dezember 2016
13.12.2016

Deutschland: Großhandelspreise für Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln gesunken

Die Verkaufspreise im Großhandel für Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln lagen im November 2016 um 1,3% unter dem Vorjahresmonat.

Wie das Statistische Bundesamt weiter berichtet, sanken die Großhandelspreise in diesem Segment gegenüber Oktober 2016 um 1,2%. Die Verkaufspreise im Großhandel insgesamt waren im November 2016 um 0,8% höher als im November 2015.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
