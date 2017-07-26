Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 26. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
20.01.2017

Coöperatie Hoogstraten: Feiert mit CLTV Zundert 20-jähriges Jubiläum

1997 schlossen sich die Coöpertie Hoogstraten und CLTV Zundert zusammen. In diesem Jahr blicken sie auf 20 Jahre erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit zurück, so Vilt.be.

Das Motto „Gemeinsam stärker“ sei nicht nur ein Spruch gewesen. „Wir hatten natürlich eine klare Vorstellung davon, wie die gemeinsame Zukunft aussehen sollte. Der Umsatz musste stimmen, aber der gegenseitige Respekt durfte nicht fehlen“, so die Auktionen.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
DFHV/Frischeseminar: Aktuelle Entwicklungen im Qualität... 25.07.2017
Umweltbundesamt veröffentlicht Leitfaden für nachhaltig... 25.07.2017
EU: Aufhebung von Exportverbot für Gemüse aus Ghana bis... 24.07.2017
Migros zeigt Interesse an Georgiens Haselnuss-Branche 24.07.2017
Ukraine: Apfelimporte in Saison 2016/17 um 70 Prozent g... 24.07.2017
EHI: Dr. Thomas Schwetje von Coop Schweiz im Interview ... 24.07.2017
UK/Jersey: Fällt Steuer auf Obst und Gemüse bald weg? 24.07.2017
DFHV: Markt Seminar „Der Obst- und Gemüsemarkt im Überb... 24.07.2017
Schweiz: Neue Broschüre zum Thema Lebensmittelversorgun... 24.07.2017
AMI: Gute Warenverfügbarkeit an Eissalaten 21.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2017

Risiko-Management immer wichtiger

DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert

NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus

SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.