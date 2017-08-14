CIV: Latest new eco-sustainables varieties of apples and strawberries at FRUIT LOGISTICA

During the XXV edition of FRUITLOGISTICA Fair (Berlin, 8th - 10th February 2017) the Italian Consortium of Nurseries presents the latest new varieties of CIV (apples, pears, strawberries) with low environmental impact/eco-sustainable. With its own stand at Hall 2.2 / Stand A - 04 within the joint stand of CSO Italy, CIV focuses particular attention to apples Sweet Resistants® (Fujion * Gaia *, Gemini *, * Smeralda), the apple Civg198 * / Modì® and numerous varieties of strawberries suitable for different environments (i.e. Flavia* for temperate climate and Clery * for continental climate environments) and everbearing varieties (as Murano and Majestic), for traditional crops in the field and / or techniques outside soil and / or greenhouse, which combine an excellent natural resistance to excellent organoleptic qualities in line with modern and demanding needs of the global market.
The Research & Development of the CIV program is characterized more and more for his inspiration 'green': "We always aim - says CIV president ,Pier Filippo Tagliani –to the greatest environmental sustainability with varieties characterized by natural hardiness and vigor of plants; good adaptability to integrated production and organic farming, and of course the conventional one with high productivity; production with low environmental impact thanks to the tolerance to diseases and reduced water and nutritional needs; fruits of excellent quality, the distinctive flavor, with excellent characteristics of consistency and shelf-life”. During the three days in Berlin Fair there will also be various mettings between the CIV and its Licensees - in the IV International Meeting with Modì® welcome to the new partners in the Southern Hemisphere: Freshmax New Zealand and Dole Chile - and / or International partners for a successful updating on current and / or future project collaborations globally. "This edition of FRUITLOGISTICA 2017 - says Marica Soattin, the consortium CIV General Manager - for us has always been an important opportunity to meet all main worldwide fruit players to build-up new opportunities for international cooperation and partnership". Ncx Drahorad
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Notfallmaßnahmen gegen angespannte Situation bei Sommerobst gefordert
BIRNEN
Italien startet mit durchschnittlichen Mengen — Spanien erwartet größere Volumen
FORSCHUNG
Neue Projekte bringen Produktion, Transport und Lagerung voran
