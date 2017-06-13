CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA to launch in 2018

New annual trade show for China’s fresh produce trade to kick off in Shanghai on 14-16 May 2018.



Berlin/Shanghai, 12 June 2018 – Global Produce Events has announced the launch of CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the new annual trade show for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, which opens its doors next May in Shanghai.



“FRUIT LOGISTICA is a trusted brand family, and we now have a third platform that enables us to service the fresh produce trade in mainland China,” said Will Wollbold, commercial director of Global Produce Events.



“FRUIT LOGISTICA in Berlin is the leading global fresh fruit and vegetable event. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in Hong Kong is the leading continental event for Asia’s buyers. CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA in Shanghai launches as the leading national event for China’s fresh produce trade.”



CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place on 14-16 May 2018 at Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in the commercial capital’s Putuo District.



“The time is right for the launch of CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA,” said Wollbold. “There are many events for the fruit business here in China, but the Chinese trade needs a truly national and trusted platform for the trade in fresh fruit and vegetables, with effective international connections to the wide world of fresh produce. CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA provides just that.



“This is a powerful proposition,” Wollbold continued. “China is home to hundreds of millions of consumers demanding freshness, taste and quality in every region of the country. CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA establishes the premier trade platform on a national scale for the Chinese fresh fruit and vegetable business, both online and through conventional channels.”



China’s fresh produce hub



CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA offers a range of services to visitors and exhibitors to boost their business, said Wollbold.



“It’s the meeting place for top buyers and decision-makers, and the central trading platform where retailers and produce buyers from across the nation look for the widest range of top-quality fresh produce on the best business terms,” he explained. “Reliable supply partners present new business concepts, from new products to modern distribution solutions. And everyone gains fresh inspiration and new business contacts from both inside and outside China to develop and expand their business.”



CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA covers every sector in the fresh produce category, including fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, herbs, dried fruit and nuts as well as many new products. The trade show spans the complete supply chain, featuring cool chain logistics, packaging and technology solutions, and the full range of service providers to the fresh fruit and vegetable business.



The majority of trade visitors and buyers are set to come from China, including retailers, wholesale buyers, online traders, importers and exporters as well as other stakeholders along the country’s fresh produce supply chain.



Fresh know-how



FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA, which has established its position as the number one conference and networking event for decision-makers in China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, forms an essential part of CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA.



“A trade show is all about exchanging ideas, learning about the latest developments in the business and sharing information,” said Wollbold. “FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA takes place alongside CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA, providing delegates with first-rate information and insights on the latest market trends and opportunities, not to mention high-quality networking.”



Powerful support: in person & online



Exhibitors and visitors to CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA can rely on a strong support network – in person and online. CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is run by a world-class organisation team based in Shanghai, Bangkok and Berlin, and is supported by an international network of representatives in over 100 countries.



“CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA exhibitors and visitors can be assured of a FRUIT LOGISTICA-class service,” said Wollbold. “We have set up a Chinese subsidiary, Global Produce Events (Shanghai), and we’re operating our own office in Shanghai.



“We look forward to welcoming fresh produce professionals from all over China, and from throughout the international trade, to Shanghai next May.”