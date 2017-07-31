Chile: Rund 4,7 Milliarden US-Dollar durch Obstexporte in 2016 erwirtschaftet

Äpfel, Kirschen und Blaubeeren hätten für einen deutlichen Anstieg im chilenischen Exportgeschäft gesorgt, auch wenn Trauben mit einem stabilen Umsatz von 1,6 Mrd USD weiterhin zum führenden Exportprodukt gehörten, wie freshfruitportal berichtet.
Eine signifikante Steigerung habe man beim Export von Kirschen verzeichnet, der um 43% (761 Mio USD) gestiegen sei. Die Blaubeerexporte seien um 22,7% (823 Mio USD) gestiegen, Äpfel um 18% (866 Mio USD) und Avocados um 71% (334 Mio USD). Insgesamt liege der Umsatz beim Export laut Behörden in 2016 bei rund 4,7 Mrd USD, was einem Anstieg von 4,7% entspreche. Bei den exportierten Mengen habe es einen Anstieg von knapp 1% auf rund 2,7 Mio t gegeben.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
