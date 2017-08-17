Chile: Erträge von Cripps Pink Äpfeln werden niedriger als erwartet ausfallen

Ursprünglich hatte man mit einer 15 % bis 20 % höheren Produktion als 2016 gerechnet. Durch sehr hohe Temperaturen sei es zu Produktionsproblemen wie Sonnenbrand und unzureichender Färbung gekommen.
Von der Sorte Cripps Pink, die unter der Marke Pink Lady® auf dem Markt vertrieben wird, wurden 2016 rund 80.000 t verkauft, 48.500 t davon unter dem Markennamen, wie freshfruitportal berichtet. Andrés Alamos, Koordinator der Marke Pink Lady® in Südamerika, sagte freshfruitportal gegenüber, dass der Fruchtzustand aber sehr gut sei. Mit einem Kaliber von 100 bis 110 seien die Äpfel für den europäischen Markt geeignet.
