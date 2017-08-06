Chile: Brände in O’Higgins-Region fast gelöscht

72.000 ha seien in der O’Higgins-Region durch die Waldbrände zerstört worden, in ganz Chile seien es 378.000 ha. Aktuell habe man die Situation unter Kontrolle und die Feuer seien so gut wie gelöscht, zitiert freshfruitportal den chilenischen Landwirtschaftsminister Carlos Furche.
Die Region könne jetzt langsam wieder zur Normalität zurückkehren und ihre Arbeit aufnehmen, so Furche, der 800 Farmer in Chile, 160 allein in der O’Higgins-Region, unterstützen wolle. Am schwersten getroffenen habe es die südlich gelegene Region Maule, wo 202.000 ha zerstört worden seien.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
