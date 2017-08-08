CBI presents 17 professional African fresh produce suppliers

Meet professional suppliers from East and West Africa presenting themselves and ready for European partnerships during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017. Three CBI Pavilions (Hall 3.2, Stand C-18 Africa Pavilion; Hall 7.2B, Stand B-04 Ghana Pavilion; Hall 7.2B, Stand B-08 Senegal Pavilion) will help to match European companies with both new as experienced suppliers from developing countries.



CBI sector experts are available to answer specific questions from visitors and to help find the right match between Exporters and importers.

The CBI exhibitors can provide consistent and sustainable sources for a range of fresh produce including pineapples, mangoes, exotic fruits, African yams, sweet potatoes, okra, French beans and more. The African counties which are represented can deliver fresh off-season fruits and vegetables to Europe, as well as a wide range of exotics.



At the CBI Pavilions fair visitors will find the pick of Africa. They'll meet producers ready for the European marketplace. All have invested heavily to prepare for successful partnerships in Europe. Not only have they completed extensive CBI programmes to meet European market standards for fresh fruits and vegetables, they are also dedicated to corporate social responsibility, ethical trading and sustainable production. All 17 producers are GLOBALG.A.P.-certified or in the process of being certified.