Bühler: Welcomes a new driving force for growth and presents pioneering foreign material detection technology at FRUIT LOGISTICA

According to a press release, The Bühler Group has appointed a new Segment Development Manager for Fruit & Vegetables (F&V), in Europe and CIS.



Stefano Bonacina will further strengthen Bühler’s existing business partnerships and establish new relationships with processors across the region. Bonacina: “I’m very much looking forward to building on Bühler’s expertise in fruit and vegetable processing, by building even stronger and closer partnerships with key accounts, while also working on forging new relationships. I’ll be focused on identifying and understanding new market trends and, in turn, helping Bühler customers to capitalise on the opportunities those trends bring. It will also be important for me to build strong and trusting relationships across the sales network to drive consistent business growth.” Visitors to this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA will have the opportunity to step inside the SORTEX F - the industry’s most hygienic optical sorting platform for frozen fruit and vegetables. Available with SORTEX PolarVision™ technology, this system actively targets smaller and difficult-to-detect foreign material (FM) and enables processors to sort their produce hygienically - making it easier to comply with ever stricter safety specifications.