Mittwoch, 19. Juli 2017
Brasilien: Obstexporte im ersten Halbjahr 2016 um zehn Prozent im Wert gestiegen

Durch einen drastischen Anstieg des Werts der Melonen-Lieferungen habe man 353 Mio US-Dollar erreicht, bezieht sich reefertrends auf das Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC).

Im Vergleichszeitraum 2016 haben die Exporte bei 321 Mio US-Dollar gelegen. Aufgeschlüsselt zeige sich bei Melonen eine Wertsteigerung um 21 % auf 41 Mio US-Dollar, bei Papayas um 7 % und Guaven, Mangos und Mangostane-Kategorie um 19 % auf 54 Mio US-Dollar. Laut MDIC seien die Apfelexporte um 101 % auf 36,4 Mio US-Dollar gestiegen. Auch für das zweite Halbjahr werde erwartet, dass die Exporte weiter steigen, wird Luiz Roberto Barcelos, Präsident der Brazilian Association of Fruit Exporters (Abafrutas) von reefertrends zitiert. 2016 haben die Obstexporte einen Umsatz von 702 Mio US-Dollar erzielt.

Kategorie: Übersee
