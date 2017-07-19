Brasilien: Obstexporte im ersten Halbjahr 2016 um zehn Prozent im Wert gestiegen

Durch einen drastischen Anstieg des Werts der Melonen-Lieferungen habe man 353 Mio US-Dollar erreicht, bezieht sich reefertrends auf das Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC).
Im Vergleichszeitraum 2016 haben die Exporte bei 321 Mio US-Dollar gelegen. Aufgeschlüsselt zeige sich bei Melonen eine Wertsteigerung um 21 % auf 41 Mio US-Dollar, bei Papayas um 7 % und Guaven, Mangos und Mangostane-Kategorie um 19 % auf 54 Mio US-Dollar. Laut MDIC seien die Apfelexporte um 101 % auf 36,4 Mio US-Dollar gestiegen. Auch für das zweite Halbjahr werde erwartet, dass die Exporte weiter steigen, wird Luiz Roberto Barcelos, Präsident der Brazilian Association of Fruit Exporters (Abafrutas) von reefertrends zitiert. 2016 haben die Obstexporte einen Umsatz von 702 Mio US-Dollar erzielt.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.