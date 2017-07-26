Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 26. Juli 2017
25.07.2017

BLE: Saison gestartet: Einheimische Pflaumen jetzt verfügbar

Ein Kilogramm Pflaumen, Zwetschen, Renekloden und Mirabellen (einschließlich Verarbeitungserzeugnisse) isst jeder Deutsche nach Angaben des Bundesinformationszentrums Landwirtschaft (BZL) pro Jahr; rund 63 kg Obst sind es insgesamt. Jetzt haben Pflaumen und Zwetschen Saison, wie die Bundesanstalt für Landwirtschaft und Ernährung (BLE) berichtet. 

Im Jahr 2016 wurden in Deutschland rund 42.000 t Pflaumen, Zwetschen, Renekloden und Mirabellen geerntet (vorläufige Zahlen des Statistischen Bundesamtes). Die Hauptsaison ist in den Monaten Juli bis September. Hinzu kommen rund 56.000 t Importe, zum überwiegenden Teil aus Spanien, Italien und Übersee sowie aus Südosteuropa. Etwa 4.000 t werden exportiert, so die BLE.

Kategorie: Produktion
