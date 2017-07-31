Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 31. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
25.01.2017

BLE: Mandarinen im Fokus

Laut dem akteuellen Marktbericht des BLE spielten Mandarinen bei den Preisen von kleinfruchtigen Citrusfrüchten momentan die Hauptrolle.

Clemenvilla, Nova und Nadorcott aus Spanien, vermehrt in 6-kg- und 7-kg-Gebinden, dominierten den Markt, Minneola und Orri aus Israel, sowie Minneola aus der Türkei ergänzten und italienische Tacle komplettierten das Angebot. Die Preise lagen wie folgt: Clementinen aus Italien 132 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 110 Euro/100 kg), Clementinen aus Marokko 98 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 102 Euro/100 kg), Clementinen aus Spanien 119 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 121 Euro/100 kg).Mandarinen aus Israel 189 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 229 Euro/100 kg), Mandarinen aus Italien 146 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 125 Euro/100 kg), Mandarinen aus Spanien 140 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 144 Euro/100 kg) und Mandarinen aus der Türkei 104 Euro/100 kg (Vorjahreszeitraum 101 Euro/100 kg).

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Eurostat: Produktionsschwerpunkte von Obst und Gemüse i... 28.07.2017
Studie: Nussverzehr verringert Gewichtszunahme 28.07.2017
BayWa beteiligt sich mehrheitlich an Service Entwickler... 27.07.2017
BWGV: Trotz Ernteausfällen: Zwetschgen aus Baden-Württe... 27.07.2017
Schweiz: Kirschenernte auf historischem Tief 27.07.2017
Neue Broschüre zum Pflanzenschutz 27.07.2017
DBV fordert Unterstützung der Bundesregierung bei Digit... 26.07.2017
Polen: Preise für Kartoffeln sind um 20 Prozent gefalle... 26.07.2017
Gute Spargelernte in Thüringen 25.07.2017
Valencia: Citrusernte Saison 2017-18 fällt wesentlich k... 25.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.07.2017

Dr. Schwerdtfeger Personalberatung: Key Account Manager (m/w) - Bio-Lebensmittel

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 29/30 2017

Kein Sommerloch!

KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit

HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind

LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.