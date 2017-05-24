Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 24. Mai 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
23.05.2017

Biennial Asparagus Conference, 18th July 2017

The programme for this well-established meeting point, conference and trade exhibition for all those in asparagus production is now available. Bookings for the few remaining spaces for trade stands can be made on-line www.asparagusconference.co.uk. According to a press release, an additional highlight is the first Conference Dinner to be held the night before the event, with a guest speaker from Thanet Earth.

Technical presentations will address asparagus roots and how to enhance productivity; soil management to increase crop longevity and yield optimisation, post-harvest field activities and an up to date summary of the crop protection products available for asparagus.
In addition, there will be an update on the UK asparagus market trends, from Kantar, a discussion on the prospects for the availability of labour in 2018 and a series of workshops in the field.
There will be a trade exhibition alongside the presentations, with ample time throughout the day for delegates to talk to related trade companies.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Auf der transport logistic 2017 hieß es Safety first 23.05.2017
Lebensmittelexporte nach Südkorea als Paradebeispiel fü... 22.05.2017
Niederlande: Steigerung des O+G-Konsums wichtiges Thema... 19.05.2017
Stage set for Fresh Produce Forum China 19.05.2017
European Tomato Forum: Frische Impulse für ein starkes ... 19.05.2017
Disruption in der Distribution? Der dritte Teil des FRU... 18.05.2017
Fresh Produce Forum China: programme preview 15.05.2017
DSLV-Forum auf der transport logistic 2017: Logistikpro... 15.05.2017
Macfrut: Innovation, Internationalisierung und Zusammen... 12.05.2017
interpack 2017: Internationalität auf Rekordniveau mit ... 11.05.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

18.05.2017

Führungskraft Obst- und Gemüselogistik (w/m)

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

26.04.2017

International erfahrener Fruchtkaufmann: Fruchtkaufmann, langjährige Führungskraft mit fundierten Warenkenntnissen im Bereich Übersee und Europa, Kontakte in die Produktion und zum deutschen LEH, Fremdsprachen englisch und spanisch fliessend, sucht ...

24.04.2017

FRUCHTHANDEL MAGAZIN: Wir suchen zum 1. August oder früher einen Key-Account-Manager (m/w)

24.04.2017

Erfahrener Ein-/Verkäufer/Qualitätsmanager Obst & Gemüse aus Spanien (Valencia) sucht neue Herausforderung!

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 20/2017

Es geht voran!

ZESPRI
Große Fortschritte bei roten Kiwi-Sorten

SPANIEN
Zuckermelonen weniger – Wassermelonen stark gefragt

DEUTSCHLAND
Generationswechsel in Betrieben fördert Innovationen

FRUIT LOGISTICA/GDI
Studie Teil 3 – „Fruchthandel 2025“ – Distribution

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
21 26.05.2017 16.05.2017 • Beerenobst
    12.05.2017 • SPECIAL: Tomaten (European Tomato Forum, Düsseldorf, 01.-02.06.2017)

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 02.06.2017 23.05.2017 • Kirschen aus Europa
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Grünspargel
23 09.06.2017 30.05.2017 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 16.06.2017 06.06.2017 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

23.05.2017

Fresh Produce Forum China

China´s leading conference for the national fresh produce market, organised by Global Produce Events (ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA) in cooperation with Asiafruit Magazine.

24.05.2017

InterFood St. Petersburg

International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry

24.05.2017

InterFood Astana

The 19th Kazakhstan International Exhibition «Foodstuffs, Drinks, Ingredients, Packaging And Equipment For Food Industry»

25.05.2017

WorldFood Azerbaijan

International exhibition for the food & drinks industry

25.05.2017

Ipack Caspian

Caspian international exhibition "packaging, tare, label and printing"

25.05.2017

BIOFACH CHINA

BIOFACH CHINA has development into the most influential organic trade fair in China.

01.06.2017

European Tomato Forum

Eine in Kooperation mit der AMI stattfindende, thematisch im jährlichen Rhythmus wechselnde neue Kongressveranstaltung. Der jährliche Schwerpunkt wird auf ein Gemüse gesetzt, der im Namen Ausdruck finden wird.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.