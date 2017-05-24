Biennial Asparagus Conference, 18th July 2017

The programme for this well-established meeting point, conference and trade exhibition for all those in asparagus production is now available. Bookings for the few remaining spaces for trade stands can be made on-line www.asparagusconference.co.uk. According to a press release, an additional highlight is the first Conference Dinner to be held the night before the event, with a guest speaker from Thanet Earth.



Technical presentations will address asparagus roots and how to enhance productivity; soil management to increase crop longevity and yield optimisation, post-harvest field activities and an up to date summary of the crop protection products available for asparagus.

In addition, there will be an update on the UK asparagus market trends, from Kantar, a discussion on the prospects for the availability of labour in 2018 and a series of workshops in the field.

There will be a trade exhibition alongside the presentations, with ample time throughout the day for delegates to talk to related trade companies.