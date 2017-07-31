BelOrta: Gurken-Saison gestartet

Die Uhr für Gurken „läuft“ seit dem 25. Januar bei BelOrta wieder. In den vergangenen Jahren habe man die Flächen für den Gurkenanbau deutlich ausgeweitet und man rechne für 2017 mit einer stabilen Fläche von 220 ha. Damit würden Gurken auf Platz zwei der Top-Ten BelOrta-Produkte gehören.
„2016 haben wir mehr als 137 Mio Stück Gurken versteigert. Das waren 10 Mio Stück mehr als in der Saison davor. 80% der zugelieferten Gurken kamen von 55 unserer Erzeuger“, sagte BelOrta-Verkaufsdirektor Jo Lambrecht. Bei der Verpackung von Gurken gebe es zudem eine Neuerung: Seit 2016 biete BelOrta neben der Standard-Box eine offene, 60 x 40 cm große Schachtel an. Von Mai bis August verzeichne man die höchsten Zulieferungen von Gurken, die unter dem Flandria-Siegel produziert werden.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.