Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 27. Juni 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
22.12.2016

Bel’Orta: Conférence-Birne goes India

In den vergangenen drei Monaten wurde der Weg für die Conférence Birne nach Indien geebnet. Mit dem Bollywood-Schauspieler Sonu Sood, der als Botschafter für die Frucht im Einsatz ist, wurde eine Werbekampagne gestartet.

Bel’Orta wagt damit den Schritt auf einen neuen Markt. Erreicht wurde dies durch eine enge Zusammenarbeit mit der flämischen Umweltministerin Joke Schauvliege, FLAMMEN, SALK, dem Ministerium für Landwirtschaft und Fischerei sowie Flanders Investment & Trade.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
München: Politiker informierten sich vor Ort über die B... 26.06.2017
Zollbehörden in Belgien und der Niederlande wollen bei ... 26.06.2017
Spanien: Vor allem Tomaten sorgen für Export-Plus 26.06.2017
Landgard/QS: Neuer Standard für den Onlinehandel mit O&... 26.06.2017
Wyman-Studie: Erwirtschaften Online-Supermärkte bis 202... 26.06.2017
UK: Brexit und schwaches Pfund sorgen für Engpass bei S... 26.06.2017
Schweden: Forscher wollen mit Brokkoli Diabetes Typ 2 b... 26.06.2017
Mindestens 50.000 Hektar durch Unwetter beschädigt 26.06.2017
Schweiz: Verschärfte Gewichtskontrollen bei Kontingents... 23.06.2017
Tornado sorgt in Berlin und Hamburg für schwere Verwüst... 22.06.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

Landgard: Für unsere Standorte in Kehl/Süddeutschland und/oder Valencia/Spanien suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Ein-/Verkäufer Obst & Gemüse Spanien (m/w)

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

18.05.2017

Führungskraft Obst- und Gemüselogistik (w/m)

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 25/2017

Neu ausgerichtet

SÜDLICHE HEMISPHÄRE
Südafrikanische Apfelbranche spürt Konkurrenz aus anderen Überseeländern

FLANDERN
Profilierung durch Geschmacksprodukte und neue Sorten

UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNG
"Vorsicht und Vertrauen bei der Personalwahl" — Bewerbungen genau unter die Lupe nehmen

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
25 23.06.2017 13.06.2017 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
26 30.06.2017 20.06.2017 • Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
27 07.07.2017 27.06.2017 • Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.06.2017

Belagro

27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -

28.06.2017

Interpoma China

After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...

28.06.2017

Summer Fancy Food Show 2017

Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.