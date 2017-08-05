BelOrta: Betrag von erstem verkauftem weißen Spargel an SOS-Kinderdörfer gespendet

Zwei Boxen mit dem ersten weißen Spargel der Saison von BelOrta wurden von Metro Cash & Carry gekauft. Die belgische Produzentengenossenschaft hat den Betrag auf 6.400 Euro verdoppelt und an SOS-Kinderdörfer gespendet.
Botschafterin und Olympiasiegerin Kim Gevaert nahm den Scheck entgegen, wie BelOrta berichtet. „Dieses Geschenk wird für viele Kinder einen Unterschied machen“, so Gevaert. Ab jetzt werde sich die Spargel-Produktion aus geschütztem Anbau jede Woche erhöhen. Die Produktionsspitzen erwarte man bei der Freilandproduktion aber gewohnheitsmäßig für Mai. Auch das Angebot an grünem Spargel wachse stetig.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
