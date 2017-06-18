Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Sonntag, 18. Juni 2017
14.12.2016

Belgien: „Bis 2018 sind Kartoffel-Erträge von 4,5 Millionen Tonnen möglich“

Die Anbaufläche für Kartoffeln in Belgien könnte schon bald 100.000 ha erreichen und bereits in zwei Jahren seien Erträge von 4,5 Mio t möglich, so wird Romain Cools, Geschäftsführer von Belgapom, bei Vilt.be. zitiert.

Da sich die Menge an Industriekartoffeln in den vergangenen 25 Jahren verachtfacht habe und die Nachfrage weltweit weiter steige, seien laut Cools sogar noch höhere Erträge möglich. Belgapom möchte deshalb mit dem gesamten Kartoffelsektor zusammenarbeiten, um dies zu realisieren.

Kategorie: Produktion
