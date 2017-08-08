Belgien: BelOrta bietet mit Friseline einen frischen, knackigen und leicht zuzubereitenden Salat

In der französischen Küche erfreue sich der Salat Friseline bereits großer Beliebtheit. Jetzt habe auch BelOrta den Neuling ins Programm aufgenommen, der von Februar bis Oktober zur Verfügung stehe, heißt es in einer Mitteilung.
Entstanden ist Friseline aus verschiedenen Chicorée-Arten, die man über 20 Jahre hinweg miteinander gekreuzt habe. Der Salat überzeuge durch seine feinen, spitzen Blätter mit gekräuseltem Rand und gelber Farbe. „Sowohl im Geschmack als auch im Aussehen ist Friseline ein sehr raffiniertes Produkt. Es ist eine schöne Ergänzung zu unserem Sortiment“, sagt Jo Lambrecht, Verkaufsdirektor bei BelOrta. Er lasse sich schnell und einfach zubereiten und werde, im Gegensatz zu Chicorée, den man warm und kalt essen kann, meist kalt verzehrt. Verkauft werde Friseline in einem lilafarbenen Karton, in dem das Produkt lose liege.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
