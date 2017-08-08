Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 8. August 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
02.02.2017

Belgien: BelOrta bietet mit Friseline einen frischen, knackigen und leicht zuzubereitenden Salat

In der französischen Küche erfreue sich der Salat Friseline bereits großer Beliebtheit. Jetzt habe auch BelOrta den Neuling ins Programm aufgenommen, der von Februar bis Oktober zur Verfügung stehe, heißt es in einer Mitteilung.

Entstanden ist Friseline aus verschiedenen Chicorée-Arten, die man über 20 Jahre hinweg miteinander gekreuzt habe. Der Salat überzeuge durch seine feinen, spitzen Blätter mit gekräuseltem Rand und gelber Farbe. „Sowohl im Geschmack als auch im Aussehen ist Friseline ein sehr raffiniertes Produkt. Es ist eine schöne Ergänzung zu unserem Sortiment“, sagt Jo Lambrecht, Verkaufsdirektor bei BelOrta. Er lasse sich schnell und einfach zubereiten und werde, im Gegensatz zu Chicorée, den man warm und kalt essen kann, meist kalt verzehrt. Verkauft werde Friseline in einem lilafarbenen Karton, in dem das Produkt lose liege.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
EU-Gemüseimporte aus Marokko, Türkei und Ägypten nehmen... 08.08.2017
Österreich: Millionenschäden nach heftigen Unwettern 08.08.2017
Neuseeland: Erfolgreiche Apfel-Saison erwartet 08.08.2017
Spanien: Neues Qualitätssiegel soll Pflaumen-Konsum ste... 08.08.2017
Niedersachsen: Produzenten verzeichneten deutlich höher... 08.08.2017
Costa Rica: Nach Umweltverstößen neue Nachhaltigkeitsin... 07.08.2017
Anträge auf Finanzhilfen für Frostschäden in Rheinland-... 07.08.2017
New label puts Spanish plums on the map 07.08.2017
Niederlande: Weniger Erzeuger produzieren mehr Erdbeere... 07.08.2017
Zweiter Hagel verursacht Schäden von mehreren Millionen 07.08.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.07.2017

Dr. Schwerdtfeger Personalberatung: Key Account Manager (m/w) - Bio-Lebensmittel

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 29/30 2017

Kein Sommerloch!

KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit

HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind

LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.