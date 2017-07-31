Behr’s Akademie: Seminarplan für 2017 steht

Bis April 2017 veranstaltet die Behr’s Akademie vier Seminare in Hamburg, Würzburg, Köln und Frankfurt a.M., wie es in einer Mitteilung heißt.
Am 30. und 31. März referieren Peter Hahn und Dr. Axel Preuß in Hamburg zu dem Thema „Lebensmittelrecht kompakt“. Am 4. April geht es bei Carolina M. Schweig in Würzburg um „Verpacken von Bio-Lebensmitteln“. Zum Thema „Mikrobiologische Beurteilung von Lebensmitteln referieren am 26. April in Köln Prof. Dr. Michael Bülte und Dr. Hans-Georg Leusch. Das Praxis-Forum Lebensmittel-Verpackungen am 26. Und 27. April leiten Dr. Boris Riemer und Dr. Andreas Grabitz in Frankfurt a.M. Anmeldungen sind bei Caroline Kaul per E-Mail akademie@behrs.de möglich.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.