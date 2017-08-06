Australien: Macadamia-Erzeuger erzielten Rekordergebnis

Die australische Macadamia-Erzeuger konnten 2016 im zweiten Jahr in Folge eine Rekordernte eingefahren. Mit Schale wurden nach Angaben der Australian Macadamia Association rund 52.000 t (10% Feuchtigkeitsverlust) geerntet, was die zunächst aufgestellten Prognosen der Experten übertraf.
Insgesamt liegt der Ertrag damit um 8% über dem des Vorjahres. Die reine Produktion von Kernen beträgt nach Angaben des Verbands 10.500 t und liegt auf dem Niveau des Vorjahres. „Für eine aussagefähige Prognose des Jahres 2017 ist es noch zu früh, aber die bisherigen Bedingungen sind positiv zu bewerten“, heißt es.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
