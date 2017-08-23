ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS: There is still time to book tickets - Save more than 20 per cent

Register today and make a valuable head start at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia's premier fresh produce conference. There is still time to book tickets and to save more than 20 per cent, according to a press release.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS brings you the best access to market insights and opportunities in Asia. The high-powered programme covers a range of hot topics presented by an excellent line-up of expert speakers.
Network with more than 400 high-level fresh produce industry professionals from 40 different countries. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is an unmissable opportunity to engage with business leaders across the globe and share experiences, ideas and best practice.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS hosts the presentation of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the annual pan-Asian awards for the fresh produce business.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS concludes with the joint Welcome Reception to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA – it’s the perfect primer to the three-day trade show.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
|29.08.2017
|• SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 24 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
International exhibition of organic and natural products