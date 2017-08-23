Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 23. August 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
21.08.2017

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS: There is still time to book tickets - Save more than 20 per cent

Register today and make a valuable head start at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia's premier fresh produce conference. There is still time to book tickets and to save more than 20 per cent, according to a press release.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS brings you the best access to market insights and opportunities in Asia. The high-powered programme covers a range of hot topics presented by an excellent line-up of expert speakers.
Network with more than 400 high-level fresh produce industry professionals from 40 different countries. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is an unmissable opportunity to engage with business leaders across the globe and share experiences, ideas and best practice.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS hosts the presentation of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the annual pan-Asian awards for the fresh produce business.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS concludes with the joint Welcome Reception to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA – it’s the perfect primer to the three-day trade show.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
DOGK 2017 - 21./22. September: Ob auf dem Platz oder im... 22.08.2017
Visbek/Spezialmesse: Interaspa praxis am 6. und 7. Sept... 21.08.2017
Asia Fruit Logistica: Chilling revelations to be made a... 15.08.2017
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Tickets online bestellen! 14.08.2017
NVF Exco: Neuer Kongress für den Nuss- und Trockenfruch... 10.08.2017
Italien: Neue Veranstaltungsserie „The Rome Table“ star... 08.08.2017
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Tickets online bestellen! 07.08.2017
Markt Mobil: Alle Facetten des mobilen Handels 02.08.2017
Macfrut: Internationalisierung im Fokus 02.08.2017
Salat: Hauptprodukt der kommenden Fruit Attraction 02.08.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.07.2017

Dr. Schwerdtfeger Personalberatung: Key Account Manager (m/w) - Bio-Lebensmittel

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 33/2017

Gemischte Gefühle

KERNOBST
Apfel-Ernte bleibt 2017 unter 10 Millionen Tonnen — Auch weniger Birnen

PILZE
Champignons passen perfekt zur modernen Ernährung

KARTOFFELN
Frühware noch in ruhigem Fahrwasser

SEE-LOGISTIK
Unternehmen setzen auf Digitalisierungsprojekte

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
35 01.09.2017 22.08.2017 • Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
36 08.09.2017 29.08.2017 • Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
    29.08.2017 • SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

07.09.2017

WorldFood Istanbul

The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 24 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.

08.09.2017

SANA

International exhibition of organic and natural products

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.