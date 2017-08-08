ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Tickets online bestellen!

6.-8.9.2017, Hong Kong: Tickets online unter www.asiafruitlogistica.com/tickets.
Eine frühzeitige Online-Buchung spart bares Geld, denn die Online-Tickets sind bis zu 40 % günstiger als vor Ort am Schalter. Zudem spart man Zeit beim Einlass.
- Das Tagesticket kostet online 270 HKD (statt 450 HKD vor Ort)
- Das 3-Tages-Ticket kostet online 470 HKD (statt 750 HKD vor Ort).
Am Vortag der Messe, also am 5.6.2017, findet der Asiafruit Congress statt, der optimale Informationsmöglichkeiten über die Entwicklung der asiatischen Märkte bietet. Der eintägige Kongress, zu dem mehr als 400 Entscheider erwartet werden, ist der perfekte Start in die Messe-Woche.
- Der Preis beträgt bei Online-Buchung 4900 HKD, bei Buchung vor Ort 6300 HKD (jeweils inklusive ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA-Ticket).
Alle Online-Ticketpreise sind gültig bis 31. August 2017.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
