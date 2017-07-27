Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 27. Juli 2017
27.07.2017

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: New speakers for Cool Logistics Asia Seminars

Angelina Lei, Customer Service Director at Hongkong International Terminals; Tarun Arora, Director, Finance and Operations, IG International; and Natasha Solano, Global Business Development Manager Perishables Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel N.V. will join the debate at the Cool Logistics Seminars in Hong Kong on 6-8 September, according to a press release.

Reefer container shipping, logistics for beginners and airfreight will be the three main topics discussed in a new open business session format, alongside the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA exhibition this year.
The display of fresh produce in Asian wholesale markets or supermarkets would be unthinkable without a regular top-up from high quality exports and imports not just from Chile or Ecuador, but also from South Africa, Spain and the Netherlands.
Logistics specialists from all over the globe are being called upon to join the Cool Logistics Seminars to share their experiences with producers and exporters in what promises to be a series of interesting debates about how to choose the right external logistics service providers, ocean freight trade forecasts, port efficiency, transshipment and just-in-time delivery of the freshest possible mangoes and papayas, onions, oranges or pineapples by air or by sea.
Trade visitors will also be able to question Andy Connell from A-bar-C Services (ex-Dole South Africa) and Alfred Cheung, founder & director JC Food Republic and former head of reefer trades at OOCL, a company specialising in cross-border e-commerce.
Expert advice will also be provided by Jonathan Beard, Head of Transportation & Logistics, Asia, Arcadis and Raul Saca, Global Head of Reefer Segment Bananas & Pineapple Cargo, Maersk, USA, the world’s leading reefer container operator.
Oliver Huesmann, CEO, Fruit Consulting, Spain and last but not least Frank van Gelder, Business Director, Adelantex from Belgium will round off the airfreight speaker display this year providing a mix of daring ideas and solid suggestions for making airfreight more palatable.
The seminar will be chaired by Alex von Stempel, managing director of UK-based Cool Logistics Resources.

Kategorie: Messen
