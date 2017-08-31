Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 31. August 2017
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA adds high-tech dimension

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will feature a hi-tech dimension this year with the forum SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, which is situated on the trade show-floor and presents a strong contingent of leading technology companies exhibiting at the Hong Kong event. The forum will form part of Hall Forum Two, taking place each morning from 6-8 September alongside COOL LOGISTICS ASIA, which runs in the afternoons.

Day One focuses on data-based growing: how does data management change growing? Allison Kopf, CEO and founder of New York-based Agrilyst, dubbed the 'Google Analytics for Urban Farms', will discuss her vision for data-driven horticulture while Professor Jasper den Besten of the HAS University of Applied Sciences will provide an update on developments in Controlled Environment Agriculture such as vertical farming.

Data-driven product is the focus for Day Two: what is the impact of data management on marketing and product? Tony Newling of Microsoft Singapore will explain how the digital world brings fresh opportunities for farmers to make a direct connection to customers. Earlier this year, major global seed breeder Rijk Zwaan opened its ‘Retail Center’ in Berlin where the behaviour of consumers is monitored in real-time. The company’s Jörg Werner will present the first results of this initiative in using smart technology.

Day Three turns the spotlight on the data-driven supply chain: what does the supply chain of the future look like after the digital revolution? Ron Lemaire, president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, will discuss how new and disruptive technologies will change the fresh produce supply chain in the coming years. Cindy Yin of GS1 Hong Kong Fresh will explain the key role that that data performs in optimizing supply chain efficiency when it comes to food loss and waste. Finally, Emerson’s Gerd Uitdewilligen will talk about data loggers, which are already in use in the fresh supply chain.

