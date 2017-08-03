Aronia: Durchschnittliche Ernte erwartet

Die Ernte der Aronia-Beere soll in Sachsen Ende der 31. KW gestartet werden, wie die Dresdner Neuen Nachrichten unter Berufung auf den Bio-Vermarkter Aronia Original mit berichtet.
Michael Görnitz, Leiter des Bioobstbaus Görnitz aus Coswig, rechnet allerdings nur mit durchschnittlichen Erträgen. Schuld seien Frostschäden im Frühjahr. In Brandenburg wird die Beere voraussichtlich ab kommender Woche geerntet. Sachsen und Brandenburg zählen zu den Hauptanbaugebieten der Aronia-Beere in Deutschland. Die aus dem östlichen Nordamerika stammende Frucht gibt es unter anderem als Saft, Marmelade oder in getrockneter Form zu kaufen.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
