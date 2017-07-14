Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 14. Juli 2017
14.07.2017

Anuga 2017 erwartet 160.000 Fachbesucher

Rund 7.200 Anbieter aus 100 Ländern präsentieren fünf Tage lang das Weltmarktangebot an Nahrungsmitteln und Getränken. Damit übertreffe die Anuga 2017 (7. bis 10. Oktober) ihr Ergebnis von 2015. Erwartet werden etwa 160.000 Fachbesucher aus über 190 Ländern. 89 % der Anbieter und 69 % der Nachfrager kommen aus dem Ausland, so eine Mitteilung.

Mit ihrem Konzept „10 Fachmessen unter einem Dach“ ermöglicht die Anuga klare thematischen Zuordnungen und Orientierung in der Fülle des Angebots. Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es wieder einige konzeptionelle Anpassungen, die das Angebot weiter strukturieren und verdichten.
Anuga Chilled & Fresh Food spricht vor allem Kunden mit wenig Zeit, aber hohem Anspruch an Qualität und Frische an und bietet daher dem Handel und dem Außer-Haus-Markt attraktive Möglichkeiten zur Profilierung.

Kategorie: Messen
