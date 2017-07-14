Anuga 2017 erwartet 160.000 Fachbesucher

Rund 7.200 Anbieter aus 100 Ländern präsentieren fünf Tage lang das Weltmarktangebot an Nahrungsmitteln und Getränken. Damit übertreffe die Anuga 2017 (7. bis 10. Oktober) ihr Ergebnis von 2015. Erwartet werden etwa 160.000 Fachbesucher aus über 190 Ländern. 89 % der Anbieter und 69 % der Nachfrager kommen aus dem Ausland, so eine Mitteilung.
Mit ihrem Konzept „10 Fachmessen unter einem Dach“ ermöglicht die Anuga klare thematischen Zuordnungen und Orientierung in der Fülle des Angebots. Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es wieder einige konzeptionelle Anpassungen, die das Angebot weiter strukturieren und verdichten.
Anuga Chilled & Fresh Food spricht vor allem Kunden mit wenig Zeit, aber hohem Anspruch an Qualität und Frische an und bietet daher dem Handel und dem Außer-Haus-Markt attraktive Möglichkeiten zur Profilierung.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.