Andalusien: Trotz BREXIT steigende Exporte nach Großbritannien

Auch ein Jahr nachdem Großbritannien seinen Austritt aus der EU beschlossen hat, nehmen die andalusischen Agrarlebensmittelexporte dorthin weiter zu. Von Juli 2016 bis Mai 2017 importierte das Vereinigte Königreich nach Daten der andalusischen Landesregierung Agrarlebensmittel und Getränke im Wert von 971 Mio Euro. Das sind 15,6% mehr als im Vergleichszeitraum 2015/2016.
Das Wachstum vollzog sich in allen andalusischen Provinzen: Almería 300 Mio Euro (+13,8%); Huelva 281,1 Mio Euro (+8%); Sevilla 166,4 Mio Euro (+26,2%); Cádiz 108,7 Mio Euro (+21,2%); Málaga 49 Mio Euro (+7%); Granada 39,9 Mio Euro (+52,6%); Córdoba 21,8 Mio Euro (11,5%) und Jaén 3,1 Mio Euro (+29,4%).
Hauptprodukte in diesem Zeitraum waren: Himbeeren (126 Mio Euro); Olivenöl (107 Mio Euro); Erdbeeren (86,2 Mio Euro); Tomaten (79,1 Mio Euro); Paprika (78.3 Mio Euro) und Gurken (63,4 Mio Euro).
Das regionale Landwirtschaftsministerium überwacht weiterhin die von der Landesregierung gegründete Arbeitsgruppe zur Analyse und Verringerung der Brexit-Auswirkungen auf die Autonomie des Landes und im Hinblick auf die möglichen Konsequenzen des Austritts von Großbritannien aus der EU. Ganz besonders hinsichtlich der Entscheidungen der neuen GAP und Etatanpassungen. c.s.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
