Mittwoch, 19. Juli 2017
18.07.2017

Andalusien: Citrusproduktion um 12,3 Prozent gestiegen

Andalusien: Citrusproduktion um 12,3% gestiegen

Die andalusische Citrus-Ernte der Kampagne 2016/17 erreichte nach Daten des regionalen Landwirtschaftsministeriums 2,094.274 t. Das ist im Vergleich zur vergangenen Saison ein Wachstum von 12,3 %. Grund dafür sind die günstigen Wetterbedingungen im Frühjahr, durch die es nicht zu Problemen beim Fruchtansatz gekommen ist.

Andalusien liegt mit einem Anteil von 31 % an der gesamten spanischen Citrus-Produktion (6,7 Mio t) nach Valencia (3,8 Mio t) im nationalen Ranking auf dem zweiten Platz. Die größten Mengen kamen aus Sevilla (823.987 t, +17,7 %), gefolgt von Huelva (541.648 t, +14,73 %), Córdoba (271.766 t, +18,8 %), Almería (216.685 t, +2,82 %), Cádiz (66.121 t, +8,24 %), Granada 27.218 t und Málaga (146.850 t, -18 %).
75 % der andalusischen Citrus-Produktion entfallen auf Orangen. In diesem Jahr erreichten sie 1,582.683 t (+19 %). Die Mandarinenernte betrug 356.838 t (-7,7 %); Zitronen 114.151 t, Grapefruits 24.386 t und Bitterapfelsinen 10.343 t. c.s.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
