Aldi Nord macht "jeden Tag besonders"

Was ist an Obst und Gemüse besonders? Der neue Aldi-Werbespot, in dem der Zuschauer auf eine Reise durch die qualitativ hochwertige Produktvielfalt bei genommen wird, gibt darauf Antwort. Wie es von Aldi Nord heißt, habe man mit dem Samstag einen dritten Aktionstag eingeführt.
Die Hauptrolle der neuen Kampagne nimmt das vielfältige und frische ALDI Produktangebot ein. Unterstützt werden die Maßnahmen durch den neuen Claim: Jeden Tag besonders – einfach Aldi. „Das Besondere an Aldi ist der tägliche qualitative, einfache und natürlich günstige Einkauf. Unsere neue Kampagne macht genau das für unsere Kunden erlebbar, wofür wir seit Jahrzehnten stehen. Unsere Stärke ist und bleibt das Produkt. Daher sprechen wir über das, was wir am besten können und das sind tolle Produkte und die besten Preise“, erklärte Kay Rüschoff, Geschäftsführer Marketing bei ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|36
|09.09.2017
|31.08.2017
|• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
|38
|22.09.2017
|12.09.2017
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Tropische Melonen
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Paprika
|39
|29.09.2017
|19.09.2017
|• Fresh Convenience
• Anuga (Köln, 7.-11.10.2017)
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
BIOFACH AMERICA - All things organic offers manufacturers and traders the opportunity to get to know the North American organic market better. Besides inspiring meetings at the trade show, a qualified audience of more than...
Deutschlands Informations- und Networking-Veranstaltung für die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von frischem Obst und Gemüse.
The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...
Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. lädt im September 2017 zur 66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse ein!
Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
The world´s leading food fair for the retail trade and the food service and catering market